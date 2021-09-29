Karan Mehra gets anticipatory bail in domestic violence case by Nisha Rawal

Nisha Rawal’s case against husband has taken another dramatic turn! The actor recently told media that he and his family have gotten anticipatory bail already to avoid a potential arrest in the wake of “false accusations” made by Nisha. If you weren’t aware of the couple’s legal battle, back in May, Nisha Rawal accused Mehra of domestic violence and claimed that he took more than 1cr from her; back then Karan was arrested immediately on grounds of assault but was later released on bail.

Later on, Nisha filed a lawsuit against Karan and his family--Kunal Mehra, Bela Mehra and Ajay Mehra, under IPC sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504 & 506 r/w Section 34 of Indian Penal Code. Explaining the alleged codes, Mehra said: “These sections mean cruelty with respect to dowry, sexual assault, violence, etc. filed by Nisha against me, my old parents and my younger brother. Although my parents have not even visited Mumbai in last two years.”

According to reports via HT, Mehra reiterated that none of his family members have done anything that Nisha has claimed, he also said: “It has been difficult time but thankfully, the court granted a judgement in our favour. Being granted anticipatory bail means that I, my old aged parents and my brother will not be arrested in the alleged false cases filed by Nisha against us. I have the proof to prove my innocence which I will show in court. The laws for such cases are more favourable for women, which is why this took a long time as one doesn’t get anticipatory bail in these matters. We will contest and fight the cases in court and present our truth. We are ready to fight. Kyunki ab tak ek talwar latki thi, ke koi bhi kuch bhi bolega aur arrest ho sakti hai, par ab ek relief hai. It has been a tireless effort by my counsel, Shalini Sheoran. I am happy that the court acted fast in this matter.”

Also Read: Karan Mehra misses son Kavish amid legal battle with Nisha Rawal; Counts days to meet him with adorable post