Karan Mehra on getting stay from HC on 2nd FIR by Nisha Rawal: My priority was getting relief for my family

Karan Mehra and his ex-wife Nisha Rawal are part of an ongoing judicial feud over their kid and family. The actress has accused the actor of alleged domestic violence, due to which she had approached the police. As per the latest updates, the actor and his family have been accused of dowry, sexual assault, violence, etc. by Nisha Rawal. But now Mumbai High Court has put a stay on the second FIR.

On May 31, 2021, Rawal had accused Mehra of domestic violence and alleged that he withdrew more than Rs 1 crore from her bank account. He was arrested for allegedly assaulting her and was later released on bail. Later, a second FIR was registered against him and his family members - Kunal Mehra, Bela Mehra and Ajay Mehra, under IPC Sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504 & 506 r/w Section 34 of Indian Penal Code.

Karan shared, “These sections mean cruelty with respect to dowry, sexual assault, violence, etc. filed by Nisha against me, my old parents and my younger brother. We wanted a stay and it has now happened. It is a win that now the court will decide on the FIR and the police can’t file a charge sheet, though it can investigate. Now, we fight the case in court.”

The actor says he gathered proof for all claims by Rawal, without his laptops and files, due to which it took a lot of effort to collect evidence and present it to the court. He shared that his priority was getting relief for his family and he is working on the first FIR too.

Karan Mehra has been advised by people to comprise and move on in life, but he doesn’t wish to follow that. He added that Nisha has been projecting many versions about their relationship and problems in the media.



