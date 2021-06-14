  1. Home
Karan Mehra has the sweetest wish for son Kavish on his birthday; Read HERE

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s son has turned four-year-old today. Many celebrities wished the little boy on the occasion.
Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic assault, abuse and violence.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal's son Kaavish is celebrating his fourth birthday today. The actor has wished his son and also penned a sweet wish for him. He also shared pictures on his official Instagram handle. To note, Karan and his wife Nisha Rawal had recently hit the headlines after she accused the actor of alleged domestic violence.  However, in an interview, Karan rubbished all the allegations levelled against him by wife Nisha. 

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared pictures of the birthday cake and a gift from Hamleys. He wrote, "Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra. God bless you and protect you always. I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions............I’m always right there in your heart”. I will always LOVE YOU..Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish..Kove and Kugs." Other celebrities also wished the little boy in the comment section.

Actress Niddhi Uttam wished, "Loads of love to lil Kavish. Happy birthday’. Charul Malik wrote, ‘Happy birthday Kavish.’ Meanwhile, Nisha did not share anything on her Instagram.

Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, the actor is more active in the Punjabi industry these days. He is better known for his role as Naitik in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, he had gained a lot of appreciation for his performance.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Mehra talks about what happened with wife Nisha Rawal yesterday; Says ‘She spat on me’

