Karan Mehra & Himanshi's old chats take the internet by storm amid wife Nisha Rawal’s cheating allegations

Amidst Nisha Rawal’s infidelity accusations, Karan Mehra & his co-star Himanshi Parashar’s old social media conversation has gone viral on social media.

Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic assault, abuse and violence.

and Nisha Rawal’s spat has become the talk of the town. The couple, who got married on November 24, 2012, has been making headlines for trouble in their marriage paradise. In fact, in an interview with the Times of India, Nisha also accused her actor husband of having an "extramarital affair" and constant physical abuse over the years. The leading daily quoted her as saying, “I learnt about him being involved with another woman around a couple of months ago. I saw his text messages to the girl, I saw them for myself.”

Amidst this infidelity accusation, Karan’s old conversation with his 'Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan’ co-star Himanshi Parashar has gone viral on social media. An old Instagram chat between the two actors is doing rounds on the internet. For the unversed, Himanshi had shared a behind-the-scenes video of her with Karan, which is apparently a scene from the show. Sharing the same on her Instagram, she had written, “Karan says that i’m a down to earth person @realkaranmehra i knw it’s lame #bts @maavanthandianchaavan @zeepunjabi_off.”

Commenting on the post, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star wrote: "I had said "Itna bhi nahi girna chahiye ki aap zameen pe aa jao" Cute moment and fun shooting with you." In response, Himanshi replied, “apke liye hum kahi bhi gir jaynge karan ji.”

This old social media conversation between Karan and Himashi has taken the internet by storm on the heels after Nisha and Karan’s fight came out in public.

Check out Karan Mehra & Himanshi Parashar's chats below:

Meanwhile, both Karan Mehra & Himanshi Parashar have now limited the comments on their Instagram post after their chats surfaced online.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

