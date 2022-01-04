Karan Mehra honoured by World Book Of Records London for promoting safety and prevention against COVID-19

Karan Mehra is a popular name in the television shows. The actor came into the limelight with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which he played the role of Naitik along with the actress Hina Khan as co-lead. The actor has been recently honoured by the World Book Of Records, London and he has shared a copy of the same on social media.

In his latest social media post, Karan posted a copy of the certificate while expressing gratitude for the same. As mentioned in the certificate, the actor has been recognised for his ‘relentless commitment’ to promoting safety against the pandemic, serving the society and prevention of Coronavirus disease. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, “Thankyou worldbookofrecords London for this honour”.

See post here:

Karan’s fans were delighted at his achievement and expressed their happiness about the same. Some of them dropped emojis to show their love and praises for him. Some wrote, ‘proud of you Karan’. He is the second Indian television actor to have been awarded with a certificate by World Book Of Records London, recently. Last year, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain’s Vibhuti aka actor Aasif Sheikh was honoured for playing more than 300 different characters in the show.

Talking about Karan Mehra, the actor has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade now. Apart from his stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, he was a part of Bigg Boss and a few other reality shows too.



