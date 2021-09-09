Karan Mehra 'hopes' to reunite with son Kavish, wants to protect him from ‘evil’; VIDEO Inside

had grabbed a lot of limelight earlier this year because of the domestic dispute with his wife Nisha Rawal. The actor’s wife had filed an FIR against him and he had even gotten arrested for the same. Now that Karan is away from their son Kavish Mehra he is missing him and how. Taking to his Instagram the former Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor expresses how much he wishes to unite with his son.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Mehra posted a video of him playing with his son Kavish Mehra. It is a playful moment of the father-son duo as the toddler Kavish is trying hard to drag himself towards the edge of the bed and struggling to get down, whereas, Karan pushes him back again. The actor looks happy in the video as he is smiling and playing with his son. Sharing the video he wrote, “100 days of emotional hurricanes of missing you my son Hoping to reunite with you, being able to protect you from all evil and being the father that I am destined to be”.

Click HERE to watch the video:

The moment Karan Mehra posted this video, fans took to the comments section to empathise with the actor. One fan wrote, “This made me emotional.. I pray every day for you and Kavish.” Another fan wrote, “Stay strong Karan”. A third fan wrote, “Must be painful to be without your child. More strength”.

Earlier this year, Nisha had accused Karan of domestic violence and had filed a police complaint. Karan was arrested in May, for allegedly assaulting Nisha, and later released on bail. Nisha had claimed that Karan hurt her head by pushing her against a wall. She had also alleged that Karan was having an affair.

Karan, responding to the allegations, had said that Nisha was framing him. He added that Kavish wasn't safe with her.

ALSO READ: Karan Mehra misses son Kavish amid legal battle with Nisha Rawal; Counts days to meet him with adorable post