Karan Mehra misses son Kavish amid legal battle with Nisha Rawal; Counts days to meet him with adorable post

Amid the ongoing legal battle with wife Nisha Rawal, actor is missing his son Kavish. On Saturday, August 14, Karan took to social media to share an adorable throwback video, where he can be seen playing with his baby boy. While doing so, he said, “75 days since I saw you last little Mehra @kavishmehra and counting”.

In the throwback video, Karan and Kavish can be seen seated on the floor, as they play a passing-the-parcel game. Here, baby boy Kavish’s cap plays the role of the parcel, as the father-daughter duo can be seen passing it back and forth to each other. In the caption, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame clearly outlines that it has been 75 days since he met his son. The father is still counting days to catch a glimpse of his baby boy. As soon as the video was shared on his profile, fans quickly extended support to him by asking the actor to stay strong amid the legal battle. A user said, “you’ll meet him soon”, another wrote, “please don’t lose hope”.

Take a look at it here:

In the legal suit, Karan’s wife Nisha alleged that she has been assaulted by her husband. However, the TV star from the beginning has denied the claim. In a previous interview with Pinkvilla, Karan said, “Everybody knows what I can do or cannot do. We (Karan and Nisha) were having our differences of opinion as we are getting into a divorce. I was recovering from Covid, and I have been in a very low energy kind of space already, but still we were trying to figure out how we can safely kind of do this, and whatever has to be done should be done nicely.”

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married back in 2012. The complaint against the actor was registered in the month of May, this year. The police officials immediately took action by arresting Karan, however, he was released on bail just a few hours after.

