Karan Mehra says 'I feel my son is not safe' with Nisha Rawal; It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening

In a recent interview, Karan Mehra has raised concern about his son Kavish. He stated that he feels his child is not safe with Nisha Rawal anymore.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: June 2, 2021 08:50 pm
Content Warning: The article contains references to domestic assault, abuse and violence.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Karan Mehra has been accused of infidelity and physical assault by his wife Nisha Rawal. However, the actor has denied all such allegations levelled against him of having an extramarital affair, and called them 'baseless'. Karan also mentioned that these stories are bound to come up and he will be linked with many people as he is being framed by his wife. Now in a recent interview with ANI, Karan raised concern about his son Kavish and said that he feels “his child is not safe" with her anymore.

The leading news agency quoted Karan as saying, “I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening.” Further, talking about allegations that his wife has put against him, the actor told ANI that Nisha has been lying, adding that he never tried to harm her in any way.

The Bigg Boss 10 star further mentioned that he and Nisha were going through a bad relationship. “We were not happy living with each other so we decided to mutually separate from each other. I also thought it's better for our son nothing is more important than peace. But the alimony that she asked was quite high and I disagreed to pay that heavy amount to her. All this led to heated arguments and continuous fights," Karan stated.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Nisha Rawal claims Karan Mehra has an extramarital affair; Says she 'suffered constant abuse over the years'

