Karan Mehra talks about his fluctuating COVID 19 test results and problems in his marriage

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actor Karan Mehra shared his COVID 19 journey in a recent chat. He also spoke about facing the media about his marriage when he was not well.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has been going through tough days for the past few weeks. The actor was shooting in Punjab on a project when he started feeling body ache and tiredness. He assessed that these might be the symptoms of COVID 19, hence he got himself tested for it. But, the reports came out negative. However, his symptoms persisted and so, he returned home and got tested again. But, even after three tests, the reports were negative.

The actor talked about the predicament to Hindustan Times, as he said that he did an antigen test which was negative after which he came back home. He further revealed that he took the RT-PCR test which also came negative. He shared that he was in isolation for the whole time and further underwent two more tests as he was not feeling well. Karan shared that on the twelfth day, his test came positive, but by that time he was feeling better. Post this, the actor revealed that he underwent testing again after 5 days and it came out negative.

Talking about it, he said that in a tough situation like this, one needs to take utmost care. He added that it will take time to get back to normal. Talking about losing people, the actor shared that he had lost a few close relatives recently which included his uncle and aunt, his school principal, some faculty members He expressed that it has deeply affected him. He said that it is very difficult to see the situation today and disheartening to see how tough the situation is for people. He further added that he is lucky as he was not hospitalized, but shared that he has a lot of anxiety regarding COVID 19.

Addressing the rumor about his marriage hitting the rocks, he said that it was another reason for his stress when he was sick. Karan shared that he was unwell, in mourning, and amid it, he had to talk to the media about his marriage. He revealed in the chat that his wife Nisha had been taking care of him throughout his recovery.

Hindustan Times

