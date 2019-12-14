Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava blessed with a baby girl

TV's one of the IT couples Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava have welcomed their bundle of joy today i.e. December 14. The couple is blessed with a baby girl. Read on to know more.

TV's one of the IT couples and Ankita Bhargava have welcomed their bundle of joy today i.e. December 14. The couple is blessed with a baby girl. In a media statement, Karan said, " Am numb overjoyed and a little intimidated the only soul who has given me such emotions all at one go, Ankita is doing well and our families would like to thank each and everyone who have loved us and continue to bless us."

Speaking of the couple, the couple got married in the year 2015. Last month, Karan had confirmed Ankita's pregnancy during an interview. The actor had said that his wife was giving him the best birthday gift ever. For the unversed, Karan and Ankita, last year, had announced the good news about them embracing parenthood soon, however, Ankita, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage. In an interview, Karan Patel had shared that he wants to have two kids and he will spoil them silly.

On the professional front, Karan recently made a comeback to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. However, the show will go off air on December 18 and will be replaced by its spin-off series called Yeh Hai Chahatein. He will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. The adventure-based show hosted by Rohit Shetty will go on-air after the 's Bigg Boss 13.

A few days ago, Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chartrath and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Rucha Nasabnis also welcomed baby girls into their lives. Many congratulations to Karan and Ankita.

