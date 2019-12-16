Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava choose THIS name for their newborn baby girl

For the unversed, on December 14, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl. In a media statement, Karan confirmed the news and said he is overjoyed. Read on to know the couple's daughter's name.

After Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chathrath and Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Rucha Nasabnis welcomed their little bundle of joys, and Ankita Bhargava also embraced parenthood for the first time recently. For the unversed, on December 14, the actors were blessed with a baby girl. In a media statement, Karan confirmed the news and said he is overjoyed and added that Ankita and baby are healthy. Soon, industry pals took to their respective social media handles to congratulate the couple and one of them was Vikaas Kalantri. He posted a picture of himself with wife Priyanka and Karan Patel. And captioned the same as, "Congratulations to the new #daddy @karan9198 & #mommy @ankzbhargava in #town. Welcome to the #club guys The hands on KP was a welcome surprise. Lots & lots of love to the little princess ."

Soon, Vikaas' wife shared the same image and along with the caption, she also revealed Karan and Ankita's daughter's name. And the couple has named their daughter, Mehr. Priyanka Kalantri captioned the same as, "Congratulations to the new Mommy @ankzbhargava and Daddy @karan9198 Mehr is such an You guys make a lovely family Love you guys."For the unversed, recently Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi too christened their daughter the same name.

Meanwhile, Ankita and Karan have not posted any pictures or notes about their baby girl yet. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

