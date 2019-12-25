Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava give perfect Christmas gift to fans; Share a glimpse of their daughter Mehr

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava, who recently became parents to a baby girl, has finally shared a glimpse of their daughter. Take a look:

The year 2019 is ending on the happiest note for and Ankita Bhargava. The couple has become the proud parents of a baby girl Mehr early this month and has been on cloud nine ever since. Indeed, both Karan and Ankita are elated about this new chapter of their life and are busy enjoying every moment of parenthood. And while we have been yearning to get a glimpse of Karan and Ankita's daughter, the new parents have finally fulfilled our wish.

On the occasion of Christmas, Karan and Ankita gave a special gift to the fans as they shared a glimpse of their little princess on social media. Karan shared a beautiful picture of himself with his wife Ankita and daughter Mehr. In the picture, Karan was holding his little angel who was dressed as a Santa Claus. Although the baby’s face wasn’t clearly visible, it did give us a slight glimpse of the little munchkin. On the other hand, new mommy Ankita was also wearing a red coloured dress with a white print.

Take a look at the first pic of Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava’s daughter:

Talking about the work front, Karan Patel became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Dahiya. While the show ended this month after a successful run of six years, Karan stated that the show gave her a home outside home and friends who are now my family. He also emphasised that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has made him a better person.

