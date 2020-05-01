Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava Love Story: Their journey will make you believe in arranged marriages

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava Love Story: A timeline of how the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star finally found his real-life Ishita, and their journey of love is not similar to any other TV actors' story. Read on.

In this age of love and relationships, arranged marriages are somewhat considered outdated and off-beat. Everyone waits for the time to fall in love before they decide to spend their forever together. Well, the thinking is quite natural, as Bollywood movies and TV shows often show us this side of a 'happy marriage.' So, many of us end up thinking that love can only happen before marriage after marriage love is a complete myth. But, there's one couple in the Indian Television industry that has broken this misconception and how!

We're talking about Telly town's cutest couple and Ankita Bhargava. Yes, you may have thought that their's was a love marriage too just like many other TV couples, surprise, it wasn't! Their wedding was fixed by their parents in the 'Indian way', and they eventually went to fall madly in love with each other. From their speedy Shaadi to the rumours of problems in their relationship, they have weathered many storms together. They've truly proved that they are made and destined for each other. Today, we take a dive into Karan and Ankita's unusual yet dreamy love story that makes us believe matches are made it heaven

Timeline of Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava Love Story:

1. The uncomforting first meeting:

Well, unlike you may think, they did not meet on the sets of a show. Though both are known faces in the Telly world, they did not share the screen. Surprisingly, Ankita's father Abhay Bhargava worked with Karan in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Ankita had heard many stories about Karan from her father, but unfortunately, she never got to interact with him.

The duo was destined to meet, and their first meeting was somewhat awkward. They first came eye to eye when Karan visited the Bhargava's at their resident during the festival of Lohri. This happens to be the first time when the actor got attracted to Ankita. But, it so happened that Karan along with Aly Goni started checking Ankita out, which made her feel uncomfortable. Karan also revealed to Aly that he likes Ankita. And like any other friend, Aly motivated Karan to take a step further.

Recalling the incident, Ankita stated, 'It was on Lohri when the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast had come home over dinner. I was being hospitable to the guests when I noticed that Karan, Aly, and Sangram Singh were checking me out. I felt so awkward about it.'

2. Karan kept a tab on Ankita's activities:

Even before meeting Ankita for the first time, Karan had her eyes on her. The actor kept a tab on Ankita's activities on Twitter. Speaking about the same, Ankita said, 'After the Lohri meeting, immediately told my father how I did not like them at all. I later realized that Karan was already following me on Twitter and kept a tab on my activities. He would often discuss what I was doing with my father.'

3. Aly Gony played the cupid:

While many thought that Ankita's father who worked with Karan is the man who brought them together, it is not so. The duo became 'one soul' with Aly Gonoi's help. Yes, Aly played the cupid in Karan and Ankita's love story. Revealing details of this surprising incident, Karan told, I have worked with Abhay Ji for a long time. But, I had never thought that I would marry his daughter. It is Aly, my brother, confidante, friend, and co-actor, who brought the two families together.'

Aly had convinced Karan's family to start the initiate talks with Ankita's family and get in touch with her parents. Soon, the two families arranged a meeting.

4. The formal meeting with a twist:

Ankita and Karan's families got together and decided on a date for a formal meeting. It was in January 2015 that the two families and the duo met for a chit-chat session to finalize the marriage. While usually, these Indian set-ups are tricky, Karan and Ankita decided to tie the knot after a quick one and a half-hour conversation with each other. Yes, we're not kidding!

Sharing details about the same, Ankita said, 'I was not even looking for a match and had a long list about who's going to be my partner. But it was meant to be - we let our guards down immediately.' Karan had a more philosophical take to it. 'The heart doesn't need a reason, it is the mind that needs to be convinced. And in our case, the heart will always rule.'

5. The Roka - 'Chat mangni, pat byaah'

It was a 'chat mangni, pat byaah' scene for #Karankita. Just two months after being formally meeting each other, the couple had already exchanged wedding rings. Yes, in March 2015, the two got engaged in a hush-hush private ceremony. Not only this, but they also went on to announce their wedding which was to take place two months after the roka ceremony.

6. Troubled beginning:

Unsurprisingly, Karan, and Ankita's sudden engagement and wedding news sent shock waves all around. While it was shocking it came out of the blue, but Karan's recent breakup with Kamya added fuel to the fire. Karan was in a relationship with TV actress Kamya Punjabi until December 2014, and just a few months after their separation, Karan broke the news of his wedding with Ankita.

While Ankita was not in the picture until Kamya and Karan's love affair, her sudden entry in Karan's life sparked rumours. Many started blaming Ankita for Karan and Kamya's split. However, initially, they chose to keep mum and stayed tight-lipped about it. Later, Karan broke his silence and squashed the rumours clarifying that Ankita entered his life after his breakup with Kamya.

7. The D-Day

Ankita and Karan walked down the aisle on May 3, 2015. Theirs was a four-day lavish wedding with a cocktail party, a haldi ceremony, a sangeet ceremony, and a grand reception. The whos who of the Telly world including , , , Kishwer Merchant, Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, and Pinky Roshan were present to wish the couple.

Soon after the nuptials, the newlyweds flew to Singapore for their honeymoon and spent some quality time with each other.

8. Embracing parenthood:

After 4 years of a happy marriage, Karan and Ankita welcomed their first child. The duo embraced parenthood as they became parents of a baby girl on December 14, 2019. Soon after they announced their little angle's name as 'Mehr Patel.' Since then, the duo been on cloud nine and is enjoying the best phase of their life.

Don't they make you believe arranged marriages are also beautiful!

