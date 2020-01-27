Karan Patel & Ankita Bhargava’s daughter Mehr’s first picture is breaking internet for all the right reasons

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava welcomed their first child in December 2019 and named their daughter Mehr.

and Ankita Bhargava are in the best phase of their lives at the moment ever since they welcomed their daughter Mehr. The little munchkin has been the couple’s first child and changed their life for the good. Ever since the happy parents made the big announcement, fans have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of Karan and Ankita’s princess. While the couple has been teasing the fans with cute pics of Mehr on social media, they made sure to hide her face.

However, looks like the wait is finally over as a fan club has finally got a hold of Mehr Patel’s picture and it is breaking the internet for all the right reason. In the picture shared by Mehr’s fan club, daddy Karan was seen holding his princess in his arms as he smiled for the camera. On the other hand, the new mommy Ankita was seen wearing a pink jacket. Talking about Mehr, the little angel was seen dressed in a white dress as she was peacefully sleeping in her daddy’s arm.

Take a look at Mehr Patel’s first picture:

Although Ankita and Karan are yet to share Mehr’s first officially, this picture has certainly made everyone’s heart. Talking about Karan Patel, the renowned television actor was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Dahiya. The show, which had a successful run of six years, went off air last year in December 2019 and was replaced by its spin off Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Credits :Instagram

