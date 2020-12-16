  1. Home
  2. tv

Karan Patel & Ankita celebrate daughter Mehr's FIRST birthday; Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani and others shower love

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava celebrated their baby girl Mehr's first birthday in the cutest way possible with cakes and balloons. The couple shared glimpses of the birthday bash on their social media handles.
22158 reads Mumbai
Karan and Ankita's daughter Mehr turns one Karan Patel & Ankita celebrate daughter Mehr's FIRST birthday; Divyanka, Arjun Bijlani and others shower love
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava are the happiest parents in town, as their daughter Mehr has turned one. Yes, Mehr Patel is one year old now, and the couple celebrated their little angel's first birthday on December 14 (2020) in the cutest way possible. Mehr had an intimate birthday bash with parents Karan and Ankita showering all their love on the little one. The couple took to their respective social media handles to share glimpses of Mehr's first birthday celebration. 

With a two-tier wildlife-themed birthday cake and balloons all over, Mehr's birthday bash was all things cute and fun. While Mehr dolled up in a pretty frock Karan and Ankita looked beautiful as the color-coordinated. Though the couple gave a sneak peek of the decoration, they did not reveal baby girl Mehr's face. Karan and Ankita were jubilant to celebrate their little munchkin's first birthday and penned heartwarming notes for Mehr. Karan thanked God for sending Mehr into their lives and expressed how lucky he is. Calling Mehr his lifeline, Karan said, 'Love for me now has a totally different meaning, and that is you, my baby girl.' 

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi pens 'loving' note for Vivek Dahiya for making birthdays special; Karan Patel left awestruck

Karan's friends and peers from the industry were awestruck and showered their love on baby Mehr. Karishma Tanna, Krishna Mukherjee, Hiten Tejwani, Arjun Bijlani, Shireen Mirza, Aditi Bhatia, and several others sent their best wishes to Mehr, as they commented on Karan's post. On the other hand, mommy Ankita penned an emotional note for her 'Chidiya.' 'Reach for the stars and make your own constellation, my love,' wrote Ankita as she poured unconditional love on Mehr. 

Divyanka Tripathi, Karan's former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star, commented on Ankita's post and shared her warm wishes. She wrote, 'Someone's 1. Happy happy to mommy, papa, and Mehr.' Mahhi Vij also showered her love on Mehra, and commented, 'Happy birthday meri beti.' 

Take a look at Karan and Ankita's posts for Mehr here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Meanwhile, Karan and Ankita welcomed Mehr after 4 years of a happy marriage, on December 14, 2019. Isn't this the cutest birthday celebration? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi's YHM ex co star Karan Patel sends her birthday love; Feels they need better PICS together

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Karan Patel's Instagram / Ankita Bhargava's Instagram

You may like these
Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava pens a heartfelt note for daughter Mehr's safety amid Coronavirus outbreak
Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava choose THIS name for their newborn baby girl
Ankita Bhargava sends a filmy birthday wish to 'Mehr ke Papa' Karan Patel; Latter has sweetest reply
Karan Patel pens special birthday note for wife Ankita Bhargava: May God grant you all that you wish for jaan
EXCLUSIVE: Karan Patel on Ankita’s emotional post on miscarriage: She was the stronger one amongst us
Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava on her miscarriage: A big piece of our heart has been ripped apart brutally