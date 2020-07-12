Karan Patel avoids shooting due to safety issues; Actor & his immediate family to undergo COVID 19 test

Karan Patel's publicist has issued an official statement that reveals that the actor has not been shooting for the past few days due to safety issues. Read on for further details.

In a shocking state of events, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan has tested positive for COVID-19. He had begun shooting for the show just two weeks earlier. We have learned that the shooting schedule for KZK has been put to a halt because of the same. Not only that but the rest of the cast and crew have also been asked to undergo tests. Apart from that, it has been revealed that has avoided shooting for the show.

Yes, that’s right. The actor has not been shooting for the past few days owing to safety issues. His publicist has now issued an official statement that reads, “Karan has not been shooting since the last few days but because he is a responsible citizen and feels safety comes first he is getting a Swab test done on personal accord for the safety of all around him. This is a precautionary measure he is taking to provide peace to all who are concerned for his safety and his immediate family members towards whom he is responsible. Please be rest assured he is fine and there is nothing to worry about. Please do not panic this too shall pass."

Talking about Karan Patel, the actor has replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr. Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the meantime, the shooting schedules of three more shows have been put to a halt apart from KZK – Naagin 4, Kundali Bhagya, and Kumkum Bhagya. This is because these shootings were being conducted near the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Credits :Pinkvilla

