Karan Patel calls Kangana Ranaut a hilarious stand-up comedian on her latest tweet on oxygen plants

Karan Patel stated his opinion on the tweet of Kangana Ranaut on the increasing oxygen plants everywhere. He calls her the best stand-up comedian.

The popular actor from the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, , has recently come to the limelight. It is due to his comment on the latest tweet of actress on the increasing oxygen plants. The actor is very famous for stating his opinions and being outspoken about situations as well as people. Karan Patel took to his social media to talk about the Twitter post of Kangana as he calls her a standup comedian.

Kangana had recently taken to Instagram to talk about the present pandemic situation and the increased oxygen plants in the country. Karan Patel shared his view on the tweet by Kangana as he wrote, “This woman is the most hilarious Stand-up comedian this country produced,” he wrote. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his social media.

See post here-

The tweet that caught the eye of the Karan was as follows, “Everybody is building more and more oxygen plants, getting tons and tons of oxygen cylinders, how are we compensating for all the oxygen that we are forcefully drawing from the environment? It seems we learned nothing from our mistakes and catastrophes they cause #Planttrees.”

Karan has not commented to Kangana for the first time, earlier also he had made an indirect remark on the actress for which Kangana’s fans turned against him.

The actor was last seen playing the role of Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He had also participated in the stunt reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made In India in 2020.

Credits :Times of India

