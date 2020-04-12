Karan Patel, Divyanka Tripathi, Drashti Dhami, & others join hands to urge people to donate for FWICE workers

From Karan Patel to Divyanka Tripathi, many big names from the Television industry have come together to urge people to donate for the FWICE workers. Take a look.

With shootings of Bollywood movies, TV shows and web series being stalled during the Coronavirus lockdown, various sections of the entertainment industry are badly affected. Among the worst-hit are the daily wage workers, background artists, dancers and others who do various odd jobs on sets. While the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) is doing their bit to provide these workers with essential commodities and food items, many celebs have pledged their support and contributed their bit to help then.

Now, many TV popular actors including , , Ekta Kapoor, , Sriti Jhan, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Bharti Singh, Vikas Gupta, , , and others have come together to urge people to extend their support and help the FWICE workers in whichever way possible. Yes, they are appealing the entire film fraternity to come forward and make contributions, even in smaller amounts to help them feed their 'second family.' In the video, we can hear these actors making an emotional appeal asking for help for the people who are always behind the camera, but so very important to the industry.

Here's a glimpse of their appeal:

Well, this happens to be the first time that so many renowned names for the Indian Television industry have joined hands to help each other in these distressful times of the COVID-19 lockdown. For the unversed, , , and Rohit Shetty have contributed Rs 51 lakh to FWICE sometime back to help daily wage laborers. FWICE has also begun distributing ration to workers in suburban areas. What are your thoughts on this initiative? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Ekta Kapoor is shaken by COVID 19; Feels self isolation will help her learn new things

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More