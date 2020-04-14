Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor, Pearl V Puri & Krystle D'Souza celebrate Anita Hassanandani's birthday on video call

Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor, Pearl V Puri and Krystle D'Souza had the cutest way to celebrate Anita Hassanandani's birthday amid quarantine. Take a look.

is one of the most gorgeous and talented actresses we have in the Indian Television industry. And today (April 14) the actress is celebrating her birthday. Yes, it is Anita's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today. While unlike all times, this year she has to celebrate it indoors due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Though she cannot meet her BFF's and party hard, her friends made her day special with a sweet surprise. How do you ask? Well, all through a video call.

, Ekta Kapoor, Pearl V Puri, and ensured to make Anita's day special as they celebrated her birthday via a video call. Yes, the actors connected to the birthday girl through a conference video call and cut her birthday cake together. While Anita cut the cake, they all sang the famous 'Happy Birthday' song for her. Not only this, but they also showered her with beautiful wishes. Well, this happens to be the best use of technology to make someone's day, and we are in awe. We cannot stop but say, 'Tu durr hai, majar humare pass bhi.' Also, they are surely sending out some major BFF goals through this sweet gesture, and their strong bond is evident through this effort.

The diva's former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star and best buddy Karan went a step further to share a heartfelt message for his 'Taashu'. Sharing a beautiful picture with Anita on his Instagram handle, Karan wished her in the cutest way possible. Calling Anita his maddest friend, Karan shared a throwback smiling picture and said that he adores and loves her unconditionally. He wrote The photo is old, our relationship is older. The bond is the oldest, but our friendship is the strongest.'

Take a look at Anita's unique birthday celebrations here:

Anita is currently seen playing the role of Vishakha in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. The show also stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria and . What are your thoughts on the same? Isn't it a sweet gesture by Karan Patel, Ekta Kapoor, Pearl V Puri, and Krystle D'Souza? Let us know in the comment section below.



