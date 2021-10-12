Karan Patel extends support to Shah Rukh Khan’s son: Using the PRINCE to get back at the King is coward act

Amid the ongoing case on Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, for his alleged connection with the drugs bust, numerous celebs have extended support for the actor. One among them is popular TV actor Karan Patel, who recently shared a post on social media for showing solidarity with the superstar and his son. He shared about the actor’s son being wrongly framed as he is from the Bollywood fraternity.

Karan Patel is among popular names in the television industry, and he is known for always speaking his mind. He always gives a strong opinion for the matters that come to his notice. The actor shared a post on social media, as he wrote, “Using the PRINCE to get back at the King is the most coward and shameful act that can be. Just because you needed a dark spot to hide a bigger issue, you are trying to stop the sun from shining, well, you can’t… Its in his genes #ImWithSRKAlways AFewThousandKilos vs AnEmptyDuffleBag”.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after a raid at a rave party on a Goa-bound cruise ship. Since Friday, Aryan is in Arthur Road jail after his bail plea was rejected by a metropolitan magistrate’s court because it was not maintainable, which means that the forum chosen to seek bail was incorrect. A special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court will hear the application next Wednesday.



