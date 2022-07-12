Karan Patel flaunts his 'new' athletic skills in the latest video; Tiger Shroff showers praises on him

Karan Patel is one of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry. The actor has been in the telly world for more than a decade and has entertained the masses by essaying several characters in various shows. Karan got married to Ankita Bhargava Patel on 3 May 2015 in Mumbai. The duo became parents of a baby girl on 14 December 2019 and named her Mehr. Karan’s name is enough to create a frenzy amongst fans and he enjoys a massive fan following.

The actor is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares updates on his personal and professional life. Today, Karan dropped a new video flaunting his athletic skills. In this video, Karan can be seen making a jump and doing a black flip. Sharing this clip, the actor captioned, "Never late to learn something new ….!" Tiger Shroff was also flattered at Karan's video and dropped a comment praising the actor. Tiger commented, "Kya baat hai bhai". His fans also applauded him and flooded his comment section.

On the professional front, Karan is best known for his performance as the main lead Raman Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. The show, which had a successful run of six years, went off-air in December 2019 and was replaced by its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Karan also proved his acting prowess in several other shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasturi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The actor also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Karan also made his debut in the digital space with a web series titled 'Raktanchal 2'.

