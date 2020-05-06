Karan Patel gave other Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants a run for money for THIS reason when in Bulgaria

Turns out, Karan Patel turned quite the hoarder when it comes to shopping during his stay in Bulgaria while doing Khatron Ke Khiladi. Here's what the actor has to say.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Karan Patel has been quite the heartthrob since forever. And well, a lot of it has to do with his impeccable sense of styling for he manages to pull off some really cool outfits. As it turns out, the actor has a penchant for sunglasses and shoes. The actor was recently in Bulgaria for Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10 and well, he managed to leave everyone in shock with his rather outgoing shopping skills for he turned out to be a hoarder when he went out.

As is know, the actor was on quite the shopping spree, and apart from simply doing his shopping, he also was of great help for other contestants to help them out with their shopping. Talking about it, Karan went on to reveal how he did shop a lot in Bulgaria. He also added how most of it was sportswear and shoes along with some sunglasses and these two things are his weakness. He went on to further reveal how he has about 37 high-end sunglasses and 60-odd pairs of shoes. He added further how on his first-fortnight post-shoot, he knew where would he find which shop.

While he definitely did quite the amount of shopping himself, he did make sure to do a little something for his co-contestants as well. He revealed how he bought gifts for everyone and while it was a goodie for all the girls, he bought T-shirts and shoes for the boys.

