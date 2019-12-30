Karan Patel is the happiest father as he shares a new picture of him with baby girl Mehr; Check it out

Popular TV actor Karan Patel has now shared a new photo of him with baby girl Mehr. Check out the adorable picture right here.

is the happiest and proudest dad right now. For the unversed, on December 14, Karan and wife Ankita Bhargava were blessed with a baby girl. And a few days later, we learned that the couple chose a beautiful name, Mehr for their daughter. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time and industry friends were taking to their social media handles to congratulate the couple. And now, after posting the first picture of Mehr, on the occasion of Christmas, today, Karan shared a new picture of him with the baby girl.

He captioned the adorable photo as, "#RabDiMehr ...." TV Industry friends Vikaas Kalantri, Karanvir Bohra, Hiten Tejwani and among others were quick to comment on the post.

Check out the photo right below.

On December 14, in a media statement, Karan had said that he was overjoyed and also a little intimidated. He had added that his wife Ankita and baby were doing well. Speaking of the couple, the duo got married in the year 2015. And, confirming the news of Ankita being pregnant, the actor had said that he is getting the best birthday gift ever from his wife. The couple had announced the good news last year as well, however, Ankita, unfortunately, suffered a miscarriage. In an old interview, Karan had stated that he wants to have two children and would love to spoil them silly. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

