Karan Patel hosts Diwali party; Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Anita Hassanandani arrive in style

It is a celebration time for everyone in the country as Diwali 2021 has brought in a new ray of light and hope in everyone’s life. Entertainment celebs are also rejoicing in the wave of happiness and the holiday season is incomplete without celeb parties. Speaking of which TV actor Karan Patel and wife Ankita Bhargava recently organised a Diwali party for their close friends and family on Thursday night.

For the party, host Karan Patel opted for a multi-coloured floral kurta which was matched with blue denim jeans. Wifey Ankita was seen dazzling in a gorgeous red Anarkali suit. Ekta Kapoor was one of the well-known faces who attended the event. The producer looked stunning in a peach lehenga which was accentuated with embroidery work. With sleek hair left open, Ekta opted for a minimal approach to finish her look.

Check out the photos below:

This party just comes a day after Ekta herself organised a lavish Diwali bash for her close friends and families. Bollywood biggies Salman Khan and Kartik Aaryan were also in attendance at her party. Speaking of TV celebs, Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Sakshi Tanwar were amongst the few who lit up Ekta’s Diwali celebration.

