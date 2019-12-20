Karan Patel introduces daughter Mehr with an adorable post; Thanks fans for their wishes and love

Karan Patel, who was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, expressed his gratitude towards his fans for the showering endless love on his newborn baby girl as he introduces her to the world.

has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days, especially on the personal front. The actor has recently become a proud father after his wife Ankita Bhargava delivered a baby girl on December 14 this year. While the baby happens to be Karan and Ankita’s first child, the television actor is quite excited about this new phase of his life. Soon after the news of this new arrival in Karan’s family broke, the new parents were inundated with best wishes and love from their fans across the world.

And now, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has introduced his little angel to the world. In an adorable post on Instagram, Karan announced the name of his daughter as Mehr Karan Patel. The post read as “It’s a Girl and we call her Mehr Karan Patel. Loving parents, Ankita and Karan Patel.” Calling his little princess ‘Rabb Di Mehr’, Karan also thanked his fans for their endless love and blessing for his baby. “All your blessings made our world beautiful, a heartfelt thankyou to all our well wishers #RabbDiMehr.”

Take a look at Karan Patel’s special post about his daughter:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Patel was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Dahiya. He was seen playing the role of male lead Raman Bhalla and his performance as a doting father and loving husband was loved by the audience. After enjoying a glorious run of six years, the popular family drama recently came to an end.

Credits :Instagram

