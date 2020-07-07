Karan Patel looks suave in blue suit as he turns into Mr Bajaj; See first PICS from Kasautii Zindagii Kay sets
Karan Patel has finally begun shooting for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor was spotted in Mr. Bajaj's avatar on the sets of the show, as he was finally ready to enter Anurag (Parth Samthaan) and Prerna's (Erica Fernandes) life. Take a look.
Take a look at Karan Patel aka Mr. Bajaj's first photos from KZK sets:
