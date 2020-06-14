Karan Patel mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: He was one of the happiest people I know

Sushant Singh Rajput demise: Karan Patel expressed his shock over the Pavitra Rishta actor's sudden demise. Mourning Sushant's death, Karan said that he will miss him and always love and remember him.

In a shocking piece of news, actor Sushant Singh Rajput has bid his heavenly abode. Yes, the young actor is no more between us. As per media reports, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra (Mumbai). He was found hanging at his apartment. The sudden death of the actor has sent shock waves around, and many are not able to fathom that the talented soul has left us all so soon. The news of the 34-year-old actor's sudden death has sent a wave of pain and grief around the country.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is also left numb and speechless over Sushant's demise. When we at Pinkvilla reached out to the actor, he said, 'He was one of the happiest people I know. A great friend and full of positive vibes. I am shocked and numb. Will miss him and always love and remember him.' The news of Sushant's death comes a few days after his ex-manager Disha Salian passed away. Sushant had also mourned the loss of Disha on his social media handle.

Sushant made his acting debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in 2008, However, he became a household name after his role as Manav Deshmukh in Zee TV's show Pavitra Rishta. He was paired opposite Ankita Lokhande and the show aired in the year 2009. The actor then graduated to Bollywood and established himself as an actor on the big screen. He was last seen as Aniruddh Pathak in Chhichhore opposite .

May Sushant Singh Rajput's soul rest in peace!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×