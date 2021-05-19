Karan Patel opens up on unnecessary dragging of TV shows and the impact of his bad boy image on work

Karan Patel from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein talks about spending time with his daughter and the lack of offers due to his bad-boy image.

The popular actor from the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (YHM), recently opened up about his personal life and the changing dynamics of present-day TV shows. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor said he is thoroughly enjoying the present time with his one and half year daughter, Mehr. The actor says that people usually say the mother forms an immediate bond with the child, but it is also true for the father. Karan says his little daughter has wrapped him around her little finger and his whole day is spent with her. He has scheduled his life, including work calls and gymming according to her.

Talking about not doing any show after the wrap of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, he said that he has not been offered anything interesting. He feels the television industry is not ready to grow and the shows are regressive. He added that the OTT platforms have interesting and original content, excluding nudity, sex, violence, or profanity. He adds that now show makers should focus on making finite series. He has worked in YHM for six years and he is grateful for that, but he reveals that in those 6 years, there were instances when he thought the show should end if there is no story. He added that it's better to end the show on a high note and return with an interesting second season, which the audience would like.

Karan Patel is famous for his straightforward, no-nonsense attitude and has been tagged as a bad boy. On being asked if he has changed himself, he replied that he still maintains the image, as he likes it. He said there are a lot of good boys and there is no competition in bad boys. His attitude towards work is the same, despite any producer or banner. He prefers to be himself and lets people perceive him as his real self.

Karan added that it’s true that he is not getting many offers, but he is happy for the ones he is getting as people appreciate him for those roles.

