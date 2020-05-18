Karan Patel pens a hard hitting note on rise of suicide cases of actors over nonpayment of dues amid lockdown

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star Karan Patel penned a heart-wrenching note on the rise in the cases of suicide that have taken place due to non-payment of dues amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

The Coronavirus-led lockdown has put the country in a huge financial crisis. Payments are stalled, people have no money to eat and manage their daily chores. While the health hazards are known to us, COVID-19 has brought about a huge economic crisis. Just a few days ago, the Telly world received another major shock, when actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide over nonpayment of dues, and no work. On the other hand, Zee TV show Hamari Bahu Silk's cast and crew are also fighting for justice, as the producers have not paid them their pending dues, despite several requests.

All these financial crunches have sent shock waves around, and with no option left, many are committing suicide or attempting to commit suicide as the last resort. Upon seeing the worsening situation, popular actor has come out to share his views on the issue and penned down a hard-hitting note regarding the same. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star had urged his fellow TV actors who are going through difficulties to not think of suicide as their last resort.

In the heart-wrenching note, Karan asked people to not give up on the precious life that they have got, and think about their families and loved ones before taking any drastic step. He said that many say suicide needs guts, but he feels it is a cowardly act. The person committing suicide leaves behind a family who has to suffer entire life because of his or her one wrong step. Karan's post is now going viral on social media and is being shared massively by his fan pages.

Read Karan's long note here:

Credits :Instagram

