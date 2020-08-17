Karan Patel pens special birthday note for wife Ankita Bhargava: May God grant you all that you wish for jaan

As Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava turned a year older today, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor showered birthday love on her with a sweet post.

, television’s heartthrob, is one of the most amazing husbands and he has raised the bar for every man around. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, who is head over heels in love with wife Ankita Bhargava, leaves no stone unturned to make his lady love feel special. So as Ankita turned a year older today, all eyes were on Karan and he did stand true to everyone’s expectations as he penned an overwhelming note for the lady on her special day.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor shared a beautiful collage of his candid pictures with Ankita and called the best mother and best wife in the world. He also wished her love and happiness in her life as he promised to love her forever. “Here’s wishing the happiest birthday to the best wife in the world and the best mother in the universe. To the woman who completes me and who gives my life meaning. @ankzbhargava May God grant you all that you wish for jaan, and may you always be happily smiling at all times and in times you find that difficult to do, I’ll make sure you do it even better. Love you more than what I did yesterday and less than what I will do tomorrow. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JAAN,” Karan wrote.

Take a look at Karan Patel’s birthday note for wife Ankita Bhargava:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Karan Patel has been making the headlines ever since he has replaced Karan Singh Grover as Rishabh Bajaj in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay and the actor is winning hearts with his on-screen charm at the moment.

