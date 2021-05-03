Karan Patel pens special note for wife Ankita Bhargava on their 6th anniversary: I wonder how I got so lucky

As Karan Patel completes six years of blissful marriage with Ankita Bhargava, he shared a heartwarming note for his ladylove on the special day.

has been one of the heartthrobs in the television industry and he enjoys a massive female fan following. And while his swag can make the ladies swoon, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor broke a million hearts when he married Ankita Bhargava in 2015. Ever since then, the power couple has been going strong with their relationship and never miss a chance to shell out major relationship goals. It is certainly a delight to watch the two lovebirds in one frame.

Interestingly, Karan and Ankita are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today and they are over the moon for this milestone. On this special occasion, Karan shared a beautiful picture of himself with his ladylove while enjoying a boat ride. In the caption, the handsome hunk wrote about how lucky he feels to have Ankita as his partner. Karan wrote, “Thanking you for coming into my life and making it worth living wouldn’t be enough. Saying that you’re the best wife in this world won’t suffice either. Being great full to God for sending me his best blessing in the form of a life partner would do no justice to even begin explaining what you mean to me. So all I will say is Happy Anniversary baby ….. I love you more than I did yesterday and maybe a lil less than what I will tomorrow. Damn, i wonder how I got so lucky….! @ankzbhargava here is to many many more happier ones to come ….”

Take a look at Karan Patel’s post for Ankita Bhargava:

Now, the couple is enjoying their phase of parenthood with their daughter Mehr who had turned 1 in December last year. In fact, Karan and Ankita are often seen sharing beautiful pics with their little princess which are a sheer delight for the fans.

