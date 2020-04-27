Karan Patel’s special gesture to entertain his daughter Mehr during lockdown is AMUSING; See Pic

Karan Patel, who welcomed his daughter Mehr in December last year, is busy spending his lockdown period with the little munchkin.

and Ankita Bhargava are enjoying the most amazing time of their lives at the moment. After all, the power couple has welcomed their first child – daughter Mehr Patel in December 2019, and she is taking over all their time these days. Interestingly, the ongoing lockdown has given Karan and Ankita an opportunity to spend more time with their little munchkin and they are making the most of it. In fact, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star even gave us a beautiful glimpse of an adorable father-daughter moment as he was entertaining Mehr during the lockdown and we are in awe.

In a beautiful picture shared by Karan, the television heartthrob was lost in a conversation with Mehr. But what caught our attention was KP’s unique appearance. The actor was seen in a mehendi coloured t-shirt and had worn Mehr’s pink coloured frill skirt upside down on his head. While he was smiling while looking at his little girl, Mehr was quite amused to see Karan in a never seen before avatar and so are we. Karan captioned the picture as, “Things she makes me do. #DaddyDaughter #DaddysLittleAngel #MyDaughterMyPride #RABdiMEHR #MehrKaranPatel.” Looks like Karan is doing everything he can to keep Mehr entertained at the home amid this ongoing lockdown.

Take a look at Karan Patel’s adorable picture with Mehr:

Talking about the work front, Karan has become a household name with his performance as Raman Bhalla in Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. He was seen romancing in the show and their chemistry was a thing among the fans. While the show went off air in December 2019 after enjoying a successful run of six years, Karan was seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

