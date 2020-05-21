Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava feels she looks like Ekta Kapoor in THIS pic; Here’s what latter has to say

Ankita Bhargava has shared a beautiful picture of herself and it is difficult to take the eyes off her stunning looks.

and Ankita Bhargava have been enjoying their lockdown together and are often seen treating their fans with some beautiful glimpses of their quarantine moments. Each of their posts on social media has been a rage among the audience. Keeping up the trajectory, Ankita once again shared another stunning selfie of herself and it is creating a storm on social media but for a different reason. In the picture, the lady was seen donning a white shirt with denims and it looked like she was having a good hair day.

While we were in awe of her beauty, Ankita felt that she was looking like Ekta Kapoor. She even mentioned the same in the caption and wrote, “Ekkkkkkkkkk @ektarkapoor Why do I feel that I look like U in this Photo. I think it is the hair.. or the sunlight... or what is it ?!?” However, television czarina doesn’t agree with this and stated that Ankita looks much better. Ekta also stated that Karan is really to have Anita. “U look sooooooo much better than me!!! Trust me @karan9198 is v v luckyyy! He got a cute producer n an even better looking wife n from what I can see d daughter tops us all! Rab di mehr,” Ekta added.

Take a look at Ankita Bharfava’s new post:

Meanwhile, Ankita is busy enjoying her journey of motherhood these days. The diva welcomed her first child in December last year and ever since then the couple has been on cloud nine.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×