Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava on her miscarriage: A big piece of our heart has been ripped apart brutally

Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava, who suffered a miscarriage in 2018, has opened up on the most painful phase of her life like never before.

and Ankita Bhargava are often termed as one of the most talked about couples of the telly world. The duo never fails to give major couple goals to the millennials and their chemistry often strike the right chord with our hearts. Recently, this power couple grabbed the headlines after Ankita opened up on her miscarriage like never before. The actress shared a long, emotional post on Instagram sharing the story of the ‘most painful phase of losing an unborn child’. To recall, Ankita suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

Talking about the same, the lady asserted that the unfortunate incident had turned her life upside down and she and Karan used to cry every night. Calling it as her most personal post ever, Ankit spoke about the emptiness she felt and how she overcame this painful incident. In her post, Ankit recalled the fateful day of 2018 and stated that while she was preparing to fly to Thailand for an ad shoot post a go-ahead from her gynaecologist, she suffered a miscarriage. “With no explanations and medical reasons found,lt was termed as an unfortunate incident! There was nothing wrong that I had done or there was nothing wrong with my body and most importantly there was nothing wrong with my unborn child too! Just that, My first child, Came into this world way too early to meet me! But I didn't even get to see my baby’s face! We had prayed for that child! Prayed very hard,” Ankita wrote.

It was indeed a tough time for Ankita and she started waking up to a flat tummy made her hate God for months. Besides, the couple didn’t know how to cope with this pain. “At first Karan and I didn’t know how to cope with this pain. Cos there is no method to it! Our approach went against each other. I wanted Him to be with me and face the pain together, He believed that my pain will intensify seeing his pain! So, every time we were together he would show me his normal side to make me feel lighter.... but that just made the both of us bottle up so much sadness individually! Until one day, l had to tell him in words, That I want us to hold each other and feel the pain TOGETHER! And we did,” she added.

However, overcoming this phase was not an easy task for them and they ended up crying every night. However, grieving together began their process of healing. Ankita said, “We cried every night before sleeping... at the smallest of things... it could be someone’s baby shower invitation, a baby crying on tv, an expecting couple on some Netflix series, baby commercials, a doggie having babies... Anything! For the world, we were getting back to our normal quickly but only Him and I knew that a big piece of our heart has been ripped apart brutally. Our Family and friends were a big support in helping us through our dark times! But for me, my husband was my biggest strength especially at that time! He held me together!”

While Ankita’s world had turned upside down, this support from her family made her believe that she too can survive this painful phase. However, things got worse after she was brutally told for her miscarriage and was told that the couple deserved it. The actress also claimed that she was even asked to leave Karan for his good and was even called infertile. “It hurt me bad, getting in and out of whatever u wanna call it... I had my bad and very bad days. Most days I kept it all inside... and somedays I let it all out,” she recalled.

However, when her daughter Mehr came to her life, things changed and she could only express gratitude. “We have named her ‘Mehr’ : God’s Blessing. And when I took her in my arms all I could say was... ‘Thank God For your Kindness,’” she wrote.

Furthermore, Ankita asserted that a miscarriage doesn’t define a woman. She also emphasised, “Having another baby just keeps you away from the past by keeping you busy but doesn't lessen the pain of your prior loss. You have to learn to compartmentalise in life and just wait out the hard times.” Besides, the proud mother also mentioned that the biggest lesson she learnt from this difficult phase was that it is important to cry. “Cry.... Cry out Loud, Cry out Silently, Cry with your partner, Cry alone in the washroom, Cry while driving, Cry while cooking.... Just cry as much as you want to and for as long as you want to... IT IS THERAPEUTIC AND HEALING,” Ankita added.

Credits :Instagram

