Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava’s special advice for their daughter Mehr is the need of the hour

Ankita Bhargava shared a beautiful picture of herself with her daughter Mehr and it will bring a smile on your face.
Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava's special advice for their daughter Mehr is the need of the hour
It has been a difficult time for everyone as the year 2020 has been hard on mankind. The COVID 19 outbreak has impacted millions of lives and we all have been introduced to a new normal. Besides, the recent deaths in tinselvile have also added to the woes of people. The situation is quite intense everywhere and all we need is a little ray of hope and positivity to hang on to. Amid this, Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava came with special advice for her little daughter Mehr Patel which indeed of the hour for everyone.

The new mommy shared a beautiful picture of herself with her little munchkin wherein the mother daughter duo was seen enjoying the view from their apartment in Mumbai. In the caption, Ankita asked her daughter always be kind to herself irrespective of the situation as the world out there isn’t kind to anyone at all. She wrote, “Dear Daughter, This World Is Not Kind To Anyone, So Please Be Kind To Yourself! Love, Maa.”

Take a look at Ankita Bhargava’s picture with daughter Mehr:

 

 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dear Daughter, This World Is Not Kind To Anyone, So Please Be Kind To Yourself! Love, Maa

A post shared by Ankita Karan Patel (@ankzbhargava) on

To note, Karan and Ankita are making the most of this lockdown period by enjoying every moment of it with their daughter Mehr Patel. Earlier, Ankita gave a beautiful glimpse of her quarantine moments with Mehr as the little princess turned 5 months old. The proud mommy shared a picture of Mehr who was looking at the collage of pictures of Ankita and Karan along with their family. “Thank You For Choosing Us #5monthstoday #rabbdimehr #theychooseusforareason,” she wrote in the caption.

