Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava shares a beautiful post as daughter Mehr turns 5 months and it’s sheer love

As Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava’s daughter Mehr turns 5 months old, the proud mommy shares an endearing post for the little princess.

This ongoing lockdown to battle COVID 19 might have led many lives in a tumble but it seems to be a boon for and Ankita Bhargava. After all, the star couple has recently welcomed their first child and they couldn’t be happier. In fact, Karan and Ankita are making the most of this lockdown period by enjoying every moment of it with their daughter Mehr Patel. And recently Ankita gave a beautiful glimpse of her quarantine moments with Mehr as the little princess turned 5 months old.

The proud mommy shared a picture of Mehr who was looking at the collage of pictures of Ankita and Karan along with their family. Although her face wasn’t visible she looked like an angel in her white frock with floral prints. Ankita, who is over the moon with her journey of motherhood, is glad that Mehr chose her as a mother. “Thank You For Choosing Us #5monthstoday #rabbdimehr #theychooseusforareason,” she wrote in the caption.

Take a look at Ankita Bhargava’s adorable post for daughter Mehr as she completes 5 months:

To recall, Karan had also shared a beautiful post with daughter Mehr wherein he was seen lost in a conversation with the little one. But what caught our attention was KP’s unique appearance. The actor was seen in a mehendi coloured t-shirt and had worn Mehr’s pink coloured frill skirt upside down on his head. While he was smiling while looking at his little girl, Mehr was quite amused to see Karan in a never seen before avatar.

