Karan Patel shares his beefed up look and we wonder if he is still in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 mode; See Pic

Karan Patel shows off his meaty hamstrings in his latest post and it seems like he's still in the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 mode.

is one of the most desirable actors in the Indian television industry. He made his TV debut in Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii and became popular in no time. Most recently, he was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Raman Bhalla along with and became a household name. He has also featured in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasamh Se, and Kasturi but Yeh Hai Mohabbatein got him into the limelight. Karan recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 which began airing on the television on February 22.

Recently, Karan Patel shared a picture of himself all beefed up and muscular and we wonder if he's still in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 mode. The contestants shot for the reality stunt show in Bulgaria but Karan still seems in the mood for some action and his meaty biceps are proof! It looks like a post-workout picture of Karan Patel where the actor is flaunting his muscles in a yellow tank top and black jogging pants. He also sports a black cap in his picture.

Check it out:

According to sources, Karan Patel is the highest-paid actor on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Apart from him, Karishma Tanna, Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, Balraj Syal, Dharmesh Yelande, RJ Malishka, Shivin Narang, Tejaswi Prakash, and Rani Chatterjee are other contestants on the show. Reportedly, Rani Chatterjee is the first contestant to be evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 after having failed to perform well in the elimination round.

Credits :Instagram

