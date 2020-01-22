Karan Patel shares a throwback pic of him, Ankita when she was pregnant; Remembers 'feeling of being complete'

Popular TV actor Karan Patel recently took down the memory lane as he shared a beautiful picture of him and wife Ankita Bhargava when she was pregnant. You cannot miss this one.

There's no better feeling than becoming parents. But, before embracing parenthood, the couple together has to go through another beautiful time of Pegnancy. Yes, the pregnancy period is as much a father's time as much as that of a mother. Though people love this phase, it is also as much of a stressful one, but together everything can be taken care of. Speaking of this, Telly T'own's new-parents, and Ankita Bhargava are living the best part of their life.

Happy and proud daddy Karan has been grinning from ear-to-ear ever since his baby girl arrived. He has been sharing glimpses from his new phase with his fans. But, today was a little different, as Karan took down the memory lane to share a beautiful picture from Ankita's pregnancy time. Yes, the actor shared a mesmerizing throwback photo of him and wifey Ankita when she was pregnant. Not only this, he also penned down an emotional note for the same. He wrote, 'Frozen in The feeling of being Complete, While their Own little World was growing inside of them.' Within moments of sharing this awe-inspiring picture, fans and Karan's friends started pouring sweet comments on the same. Among them are Sidhanth Kapoor and Karanvir Bohra. We must say, it is indeed a heartwarming post.

Take a look at Karan's delightful picture here:

For the unversed, on December 14, Karan and Ankita were blessed with a baby girl. And a few days later, we learned that the couple chose a beautiful name, Mehr for their daughter. The duo had tied the knot back in 2015. Isn't it a cute picture? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

