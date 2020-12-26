Karan Patel shows baby Mehr's face for the first time as he gives a glimpse of their father & daughter moment

Karan Patel had welcomed his daughter Mehr Patel on December 15 last year and he has been making sure to spend most his time with his princess.

has been enjoying the best phase of his life lately. He had welcomed his first child Mehr Patel last year and the handsome actor has been over the moon ever since. In fact, the lockdown this year has given him time to spend with his little munchkin and he has made the most of it as a new father. Needless to say, Karan has been loving everything about fatherhood. In fact, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor, being an avid social media user, has often shared a glimpse of his adorable moments with his little one.

While Karan has shared yet another beautiful picture with his princess, the post has taken the social media by a storm as the actor has shown Mehr’s face for the first time. In the picture, the actor was seen dressed in a black hoodie and was playing with Mehr who looked adorable in her grey hoodie and pink pyjamas. She was seen a sight to behold as she looked at her father with love and affection. Karan captioned the image, “Even with my eyes closed, all I see is only you my love .... #DaddyDaughterThing #RabDiMehr #MehrKaranPatel.”

Take a look at Karan Patel’s pic with daughter Mehr:

Recently, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava have celebrated Mehr’s first birthday a grand way. Giving a glimpse of the celebration, Karan wrote, “Our princess, our lifeline, our #RabDiMehr is now a 1 year old. Thank you God for blessing us with Mehr and thankyou Mehr for choosing us as your parents .... love for me now has a totally different meaning and that’s you my baby girl.”

