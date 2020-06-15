Karan Patel SLAMS people for sharing 'react out' posts; Says 'The biggest trigger of depression is false hope'
Karan Patel is one of the very few actors from the Indian Television industry who is known to speak his mind unabashedly. The actor does not shy away from calling a spade a spade and keeps his opinions upfront without mincing words. Now, the Yeh Hai Mohobattein actor has taken to his Instagram handle to call out people who pretend to be there with others during their difficult times. The actor posted a long and hard-hitting note lashing out at everyone who is asking others to 'reach out and talk' if they're feeling low. Karan's post comes hours after Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The 34-year-actor was apparently suffering from depression and lost his life battle to the mental illness.
In a harsh and long note, Karan vented out his anger on people talking about Mental Health and Depression only after another life was lost. He lost his cool on the n number of posts on social media urging people to talk to others and share their pain, rather than taking the drastic step of suicide. A visibly angry Karan asked everyone who suddenly found the need to let everyone know that they are there to listen to them if anyone is facing depression, 'Was someone’s suicide needed for you to let others know that you are there for them?'
He further questioned why does no one come out to talk to people suffering from depression and offer them a helping hand until the victim decides to take such a drastic step of suicide? Not only this he also pointed out that why do such 'reach out' posts don't happen every week to let another one know that they are there.
The actor calling them out fro pretending to be there for others, and called their posts a drama, which is more painful than someone's death. He mentioned, 'The biggest trigger of depression is a false hope, which most of you are giving to people who are genuinely suffering from it.' He asked people to be alert before posting something like this, because when someone really needs them, they tend to fail the person in need.
Take a look at Karan's angry post here:
My question for everyone who suddenly, through their social media posts, find the need to let the world know that they are available to talk incase someone is facing depression. Was someone’s suicide needed for you to let others know that you are there for them ? How come no one offers their shoulder to ppl suffering from depression until a victim of the same decides to end his/her life ? Where the fuck are these so called supportive people on a normal day to day basis ? Why the fuck don’t you put up a similar ‘reaching out to’ post on a weekly basis so that people actually know that you genuinely want to be there for the depressed souls and not just follow the trend that happens whenever someone takes their own life. So stop this fucking pretence of wanting to be there for the world, your fucking drama is more painful than someones death. The fact is that 90% of you have invited people suffering from depression to approach you only because you simply wanted to be a part of the current trend. The biggest trigger of Depression is false hope, which most of you are actually giving to people who are genuinely suffering from it. So hence forth think ten time before you put up a fucking post committing to be there for people because when the time does arrive, when someone needs you and you fail to be there for them, then god forbid if there is a loss of another life, then that loss shall be on you. Commit only if you have the balls to go through with it.