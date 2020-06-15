Karan Patel SLAMS people for sharing 'react out' posts; Says 'The biggest trigger of depression is false hope'

Karan Patel took to his Instagram handle to call out 'fake people' on social media who have been sharing posts of 'reach out and talk' if you're depressed after Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise.

is one of the very few actors from the Indian Television industry who is known to speak his mind unabashedly. The actor does not shy away from calling a spade a spade and keeps his opinions upfront without mincing words. Now, the Yeh Hai Mohobattein actor has taken to his Instagram handle to call out people who pretend to be there with others during their difficult times. The actor posted a long and hard-hitting note lashing out at everyone who is asking others to 'reach out and talk' if they're feeling low. Karan's post comes hours after Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. The 34-year-actor was apparently suffering from depression and lost his life battle to the mental illness.

In a harsh and long note, Karan vented out his anger on people talking about Mental Health and Depression only after another life was lost. He lost his cool on the n number of posts on social media urging people to talk to others and share their pain, rather than taking the drastic step of suicide. A visibly angry Karan asked everyone who suddenly found the need to let everyone know that they are there to listen to them if anyone is facing depression, 'Was someone’s suicide needed for you to let others know that you are there for them?'

He further questioned why does no one come out to talk to people suffering from depression and offer them a helping hand until the victim decides to take such a drastic step of suicide? Not only this he also pointed out that why do such 'reach out' posts don't happen every week to let another one know that they are there.

The actor calling them out fro pretending to be there for others, and called their posts a drama, which is more painful than someone's death. He mentioned, 'The biggest trigger of depression is a false hope, which most of you are giving to people who are genuinely suffering from it.' He asked people to be alert before posting something like this, because when someone really needs them, they tend to fail the person in need.

Take a look at Karan's angry post here:

