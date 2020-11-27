Karan Patel support farmers; Says ‘Privileged are being empowered, innocent are being mercilessly showered’

As farmers are heading towards Delhi to protest in the national capital, Karan Patel has extended support to the farmers with a thought provoking post.

The nation has recently witnessed a furore after thousands of farmers from northern states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh were seen making their way to the national capital to protest against the Farmers Bill. However, the Manohar Khattar-led government in Haryana were seen using force to stop the farmers. In fact, the police was also seen using water cannons and tear gas against the farmers which has left the nation brimming with opinion and many have even expressed their disappointment towards the cops while supporting the farmers.

Joining them, has come out in support of farmers and shared a thought provoking post on his Instagram account. The post featured two pics as he gave a glimpse of two Indias. The first pic featured ’s pic wherein she got Y security while she was on her way to Mumbai. On the other hand, he shared a pic of farmers being attacked by water cannons. Expressing disappointment over the incident, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor wrote, “The #Privileged are being #Empowered while the #Innocent are being #MercilesslyShowered ... The #FarmersOfIndia who #Live to #FeedUs are being #Neglected when they actually #NeedUs.”

Take a look at Karan Patel’s post for supporting farmers:

Meanwhile, Karan Patel is currently enjoying his time at home with his wife Ankita Bhargava and daughter Mehr. He was last seen playing the role of Mr Bajaj in Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandez starrer Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Besides, he is also remembered for his role of Raman Bhalla in popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

