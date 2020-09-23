Karan Patel takes an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut over the media trial in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

In an Instagram post, Karan Patel took an indirect dig at Kangana Ranaut over her recent claims in media post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. Read.

is not amongst those to mince his words. The actor is known for speaking his mind without any filter and that is what connects him to his fans. Raw, uncensored and candid. Recently, many celebrities came forward to highlight how the media trial with regards to the Sushant Singh Rajput's case is uncalled for and the narrative change on social media post that is apparent. has been claiming to raise her voice against injustice and also reportedly been exposing the drug nexuses in Bollywood.

Karan took to Instagram to share an indirect text wherein he is seen taking a dig at Kangana by using the reference of her movies Tanu Weds Manu. He wrote, "Main humesha sochta tha ki Tanu Weds Manu 1 and 2, dono filmon Mei, jo hero hai woh apni biwi se door kyu bhaag jaana chahta hai? Iska matlab aaj samajh aaya, bhai aap usa biwi ke maansik santulan ka pradarshan aaj kal news mei dekh rahe h na.. (I used to always wonder why the hero in Tanu Weds Manu would run away from his wife in the movie, I have finally understood the reason. We are all witnessing the mental state of that 'wife' on news channel these days)".

From exposing the drug nexuses to calling out the nepotism in the industry, Kangana has stirred many debates in the last few months. She started off by claiming that she is speaking out so that Sushant can get justice. Sushant was found dead in his apartment on June 14, 2020. His case is currently being investigated by the CBI.

