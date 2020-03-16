Karan Patel urges fans to 'make outdoors safe by staying indoors’ amid COVID 19 outbreak

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in India, television actor Karan Patel has urged the fans to stay indoor to prevent the widespread of COVID-19.

Ever since the coronavirus has hit the nation, our celebrities have taken a moral responsibility to aware the fans about the epidemic. Not only there are sharing information about the outbreak but have also been urging everyone to take necessary precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Interestingly, not only Bollywood stars but celebrities from the television industry have also been spreading awareness about the same. And joining the league, also shared an important message in the regard on social media but with an interesting twist.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star shared a post on his Instagram story, which started with the word ‘Sex’. To note, he had used this word to grab the attention. He further wrote, “Now that I have your attention unless it is really needed to step out, please stay indoors for your own safety and for the well being of others around you. Prayers for a complete recovery of all the people infected with the Coronavirus.” This isn’t all. Karan also urged the fans to make the indoors safe by staying indoors.

Take a look at Karan Patel’s take on Coronavirus:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Karan had won a million hearts with his performance as Raman Bhalla on Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. While the family drama pulled its curtain down after a glorious run of six years in December last year, he is currently seen on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Besides, on the personal front, Karan is enjoying his journey of fatherhood after he welcomed his first child in December 2019.

Credits :Instagram

