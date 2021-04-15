Karan Patel wishes Anita Hassanandani happy birthday in a heartening post: Love you to the moon & back Taashu

Prolific television star has usually been making headlines about his views on Maharashtra Government’s COVID-19 induced Janta curfew. He took to his social media and called this decision of the government as ‘#Stupid and outright #senseless.’ as the state has gone into a 15 day Janta curfew. But recently Karan shared a post for his long-time friend and actress . Known the most for her character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Anita celebrated her 40th birthday at home with her husband Rohit Reddy.

Karan wrote a heartwarming post where he wished all the happiness in the world for Anita and used the hashtag ‘#HottieTurnsForty’. In his kind words, Karan wrote, ‘Love you to the moon and back taashu….. Happy happy birthday baby.’ Fans of the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein where Karan and Anita shared screen for a great many episodes reacted lovingly to the post in the comment section. Both Karan and Anita are dressed up rather neatly in the image former shared and are hugging each other as Karan looking at something in the distance while Anita showed her eyes to the camera lens.

Take a look at the post here:

Anita Hassanandani celebrated her 40th birthday in Mumbai inside her house with her husband Rohit Reddy because the state has gone into a 15 day Janta curfew and all the public places including cinema theaters and amusement parks are shut for the time being. Anita reacted instantly to Karan’s post with multiple heart emojis and jokingly threatened Karan to take more pictures with her the next time they are together.

Credits :Karan Patel Instagram

