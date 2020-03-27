Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava pens a heartfelt note for daughter Mehr's safety amid Coronavirus outbreak
The world is going through a tough phase. The Coronavirus outbreak has compelled us to be more careful about our safety and the world outside. The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good step taken to keep the deadly virus at bay. While we all are staying indoors and praying for this tension to get over soon, Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava has penned down an emotional and heartfelt note for her newborn daughter Mehr.
The new mommy is speaking about her little angel's safety and why she has to confine herself in a room in this distressful times. She wrote that while we must show you how the world looks like, the greenery around and more, we are keeping you indoors like there's no tomorrow. The actress further went on to explain the reason for choosing to stay indoors, 'If there is chaos, there is also peace, ff there is sadness, there is also Happiness, if there are Demons, there are also Angels! I believe that I will bring up my child with so much positivity, sensitivity, empathy, love, kindness and goodness that she will grow up and make this world a better place!
Ankita emphasized that being in self-isolation and quarantine is the need of the hour. Ankita further gave a very beautiful explanation of the current scenario. Unlike others, who are thinking that it is the end of the world, Ankita feels, 'The world needed healing.' She wrote, 'The Governments are doing their bit and so are a few citizens.'
Take a look at Ankita's post here:
Mera Bachha Mehr, I brought you into this world (More than Willingly) Thus its my duty to tell you why I have locked you up within the four walls of our home! Just when we bought you a pram to show you what the world is like... The little bit of Greenery near Nani-Nana house,The Almost Blue Occasional Sky,The not so fresh air....We are keeping you indoors like there is no tomorrow! So let me tell you why I chose to add you into this maddening world. If there is chaos,There is also peace,If there is sadness,There is also Happiness,If there are Demons,There are also Angels! I believed that I will bring up my child with so much Positivity,Sensitivity,Empathy,Love,Kindness and Goodness that she will grow up and make this world a better place! #needofthehour Now, Let me go on and tell you whats actually happening. The world has come to a stand still Because ‘Nature’ has finally decided to teach us a lesson! The human race has been tearing apart the very soul of our planet! Plants,Animals,Mountains,Rivers,Forests,Less privileged human beings,Women.... Everything was exploited to the T. You must know Mehr,Every act counts,GOOD or BAD! Every action has energy associated with it and We had collected so much NEGATIVE ENERGY/BAD KARMA over the past decades that now in the beginning of 2020,This new decade, THE PLANET NEEDED HEALING! The Governments are doing their bit and so are a few citizens, But It will all end only if and when we all learn what we are supposed to from this pandemic! Human race isn’t the beginning and the end of the world,This world belongs to every single living cell on this planet,Let our intelligence not make life a living hell for us.... LIKE IT IS RIGHT NOW! I am positive and hopeful that when it is finally time to step out with you,This world will be little better than before. They say the dolphins are back... So thats good news right !Lots of Love, Maa
For the unversed, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava embraced parenthood for the first time on December 14, 2019. The couple got married in the year 2015. Karan is currently seen facing his fears in Rohit Shetty hosted, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. What are your thoughts on Ankita's moving letter? Let us know in the comment section below.
