Karan Patel's wife Ankita Bhargava pens a heartfelt note for daughter Mehr's safety amid Coronavirus outbreak

Karan Patel's wife and new mommy Ankita Bhargava recently penned down a moving letter of for little daughter Mehr during the Coronavirus outbreak. Take a look here.

The world is going through a tough phase. The Coronavirus outbreak has compelled us to be more careful about our safety and the world outside. The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good step taken to keep the deadly virus at bay. While we all are staying indoors and praying for this tension to get over soon, 's wife Ankita Bhargava has penned down an emotional and heartfelt note for her newborn daughter Mehr.

The new mommy is speaking about her little angel's safety and why she has to confine herself in a room in this distressful times. She wrote that while we must show you how the world looks like, the greenery around and more, we are keeping you indoors like there's no tomorrow. The actress further went on to explain the reason for choosing to stay indoors, 'If there is chaos, there is also peace, ff there is sadness, there is also Happiness, if there are Demons, there are also Angels! I believe that I will bring up my child with so much positivity, sensitivity, empathy, love, kindness and goodness that she will grow up and make this world a better place!

Ankita emphasized that being in self-isolation and quarantine is the need of the hour. Ankita further gave a very beautiful explanation of the current scenario. Unlike others, who are thinking that it is the end of the world, Ankita feels, 'The world needed healing.' She wrote, 'The Governments are doing their bit and so are a few citizens.'

Take a look at Ankita's post here:

For the unversed, Karan Patel and Ankita Bhargava embraced parenthood for the first time on December 14, 2019. The couple got married in the year 2015. Karan is currently seen facing his fears in Rohit Shetty hosted, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. What are your thoughts on Ankita's moving letter? Let us know in the comment section below.

