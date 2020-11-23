Karan Patel's YHM co stars Aditi Bhatia, Krishna Mukherjee have the cutest birthday wishes for him; See posts

Aditi Bhatia, Ruhaanika Dhawan and Krishna Mukherjee showered birthday love on former Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Karan Patel in the most adorable way. Take a look.

Every show comes to an end, but the bonds formed among co-stars stay. Today, on November 23, viewers got to relive the special bond of some co-stars from a much-loved show that concluded last December. Are you wondering which show we're talking about? Well, it is none other than Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Today, the YHM team left fans awestruck as they showered birthday wishes on the show's lead .

From to Aditi Bhatia to Krishna Mukherjee to Ruhaanika Dhawan, almost the entire team on YHM poured birthday love on Karan. Aditi who played Karan's daughter on YHM, that is grown-up Ruhi, wished her 'bhaiya' Karan most warmly. Not only one, but she shared three posts with him. She wrote, 'Was going through your photos to find a photo for you and me, and came across this. I love you. Happiest birthday to you Mehr ke papa, can't wait to see you. Happy Birthday Karan Bhaiya.'

Lastly, she shared some of their BTS goofy pictures from YHM sets where then cannot stop laughing. With this she wrote, 'Still laughing at this. Haha major missing happening. Miss those YHM days and you.' To which Karan replied most sweetly and wrote, 'What would I not give to get YHM back, I miss it so damn much, and your innocent comedy.'

Krishna Mukherjee, who played Aliya, Karan's daughter-in-law on the show, also had a cute birthday wsih for her 'papa.' She shared their fun-loving BTS moments, and wrote, 'Happy birthday my favourite person, my crazy papann. You are the best.'

Ruhaanika Dhawan, who played little Ruhi also wished Karan, in the sweetest way possible. She shared an adorable framed photo of the two, and wrote,'Happiest birthday Karan uncle. Warmest wishes to the most incredible person!'

Take a look at Karan's co stars pouring birthday wishes on him here:

Meanwhile, Karan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Mr. Bajaj opposite Erica Fernandes (Prerna) and Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu). The show wen off-air last month. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want a reunion of the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein team? Let us know in the comment section below.

