Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti's Qubool Hai to return for a second season but with major changes?

Reports have it that the Karan Singh Grover and Surbhi Jyoti starrer will return to the screens for a new season, however, it looks like it won't be with the same cast.

Qubool Hai continues to be one of the most iconic shows on television and for multiple reasons, it is also a favourite of the fans. The show featured Surbhi Jyoti and Karang Singh Grover in the lead roles, and well, it sure did make a lot of buzz back in the time. And now, it looks like the fans who loved the show for the story that it dealt with, might be in for a treat as reports have it that it might get a second seasons after all.

None the less, reports also suggest that the show will not have the same case as before and while it is sure to be an interesting story, it will probably return on a digital platform and not on the screens. In fact, the show is going to be a 10 series of 10 episodes and while there is nothing that has been decided just yet, this is what the buzz is. While fans of the leading duo might not be happy, it sure could be a possibly great show if everything falls into place, isn't it?

Meanwhile, the show did return to the screens amid the lockdown and talking about it, Surbhi had told us, "It is very nostalgic because it was my first show and it was like a dream for me. It is very close to my heart and I love the show the most just because it was my first but it also happened to be an overnight hit. I was very overwhelmed when I did the show and I did not expect I will get so much of love from everyone you know because I was new and no one knew me back then while Karan Singh Grover was a rage back then, a heartthrob. But thanks to Gul ma'am, the entire team for that matter that they made the show a superhit and it has made me who I am today."

