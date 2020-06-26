Karan Singh Grover goes aww as Arti Singh shares a photo with her 'jigar ka tukda'

Arti Singh pens a note for Karan Singh Grover recalling the first time she met him, write, "Just want to say I'm blessed to have u in my life ... 10 aug when I first met u."

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh has managed to make a mark with her stint on the show and long after, since the show is over, fans continue to remember her for the sheer way she played the game and how she was never a part of any controversies. After all these months, the actress continues to be in the news time and again for what she shares on her social media, the love that fans send out to her, and often, in content to how fans continue to ship her with Sidharth Shukla.

Today, she shared a post with her 'jigar ka tukda' Karan Singh Grover and expressed some love for her. She went on to reminisce the first time she met him and how vividly she remembers the exact moment as well. Sending out love to him, she wrote, ".. just want to say I'm blessed to have u in my life ... 10 aug when I first met u ..I remember I entered u were sitting on green sofa. For me u were Karan Singh grover . Dint know u will become my jigar ka Tukda.. I love u." Soon after, KSG dropped a comment on the post too and sent some love to her while Bipasha Basu, also dropped a comment and went aww on the photo.

Check out Arti Singh's photo with Karan Singh Grover here:

Meanwhile, during her time in the Bigg Boss 13 house, Karan had paid her a visit and after meeting her, he went on to recall that moment in an interview earlier and told, "It felt really good to see Arti after so long yesterday! It felt like I haven't met Arti in 5 years, even though it's just been 4 months! Arti and I have never not met each other for this long of a time span! And I definitely needed that hug from her, and she needed it from me too, so 'acha laga'."

