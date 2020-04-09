Karan Singh Grover recalls his fond memories with Surbhi Jyoti and Gul Khan from Qubool Hai; Check it out

Karan Singh Grover took down his memory lane as he reminisced his Qubool Hai days with Surbhi Jyoti and Gul Khan. Check it out

Surbhi Jyoti (Zoya Farooqi) and Karan Singh Grover (Asad Ahmed Khan) became one of the most-loved jodis on Indian Television with Qubool Hai. The two were paired opposite each other for the first time and created magic on-screen. The show kick-started in 2012. It focused on the Muslim community and initially aimed to dispel stereotypes regarding Islam, and became an instant hit among the audience. Fans went gaga over their cute chemistry and heart-touching romance. Owing to its popularity, the show took several leaps and brought in new characters. But, Karan and Surbhi's duo garnered utmost attention.

With the Coronavirus lockdown and temporary shutdown on the production of shows, Qubool Hai has made a comeback on TV. Yes, the popular drama is now being re-run on the small screen to entertain the audience and drive away their boredom. With its return, Karan and producer Gul Khan have got all emotional and are reminiscing their shooting days on the sets of the show. Karan took to his Instagram account yesterday (April 8, 2020) to share a throwback picture from the show along with a heartfelt note with it.

He recalled his old days and shared some funny anecdotes from the time gone by. Karan shared some hilarious Qubool Hai direction stories. Thanking Gul for her guidance, Karan said that he remembers how she explained to him that he has to look at Surbhi with innocence not like he's going to eat her up. Well, Karan's post was a re-post from Gul's IG.

The producer shared a still from a sequence from the show and revealed that the scene took a very long time to get shot as Karan was still finding the rhythm with the actors. He looked at Surbhi as if he will kill her. Also, Surbhi's dupatta did not fall in the way as Gul ever wanted and the actress kept complaining that it was too heavy for her. She also mentioned that when she got the expressions right from the actors, the mazaar had already dried up, which got her irritated and fussy. However, she is happy that the results were just perfect and everyone did a great job together.

Take a look at Karan's post here:

For the unversed, Qubool Hai was Surbhi's debut show on TV. Before entering the Telly world, the beautiful actress did regional theatre and films. She also tried her luck in several Punjabi films and TV shows, as she belongs to the community. In an earlier interview Surbhi had revealed that when Gul had offered her Qubool Hai, her mother was very skeptical about it as she thought it is some fraud. However, the diva did take the chance to become a star overnight. Not only this, when Surbhi first came from Punjab she used to hug Gul Khan every day and cry as it was the first time she stayed away from her home and missed her family.

Are you happy to have Qubool Hai back on TV amidst this Coronavirus lowdown? Do you miss Karan-Surbhi's jodi and want to see them back together again? Let us know in the comment section below.

