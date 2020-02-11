Karan Tacker to be seen playing a pivotal role in highly anticipated thriller series; DEETS inside

Karan Tacker who has been maintaining a low profile off late will soon be seen in a thriller series in which he will be playing a pivotal role. Read further for more details.

is considered to be one of the most popular actors of the Indian television industry. He has portrayed his acting prowess in many daily soaps and reality shows. However, it’s been a long time since the handsome hunk has done any television show. Well, there is some good news for all die – hard fans of the Love Ne Mila Di Jodi actor. As per sources, Karan has finally signed up for something very interesting which will be revealed soon!

According to the same sources, Karan Tacker will be seen in a highly anticipated thriller series. The actor will be seen portraying a pivotal role in the series which will be up in one of the popular OTT platforms. The Punar Vivah actor has been reportedly shooting outside the country for around four months in a rigorous shooting schedule. However, not much has been known or revealed about the same.

On the professional front, Karan actually started off his career in the film industry by making a cameo appearance in the – starrer Rab Ne Bana Ni Jodi. He then made a smashing debut in the television industry with the popular show Love Me Mila Di Jodi in which he portrayed the role of Sameer Saxena. The talented actor immediately had the ladies swooned with his charming looks. Post that, Karan was seen in numerous other shows including Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and many others.

